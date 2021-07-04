Brazil beat Chile at Copa America despite second-half red card

Rio de Janeiro: Defending Copa America champions Brazil defended strongly with 10 men to advance to the semifinals with a 1-0 win against Chile. Substitute Lucas Paquet scored the only goal of the match only seconds before Gabriel Jesus was sent off early in the second half.

Paquet 's winner to the left corner of Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the 46th minute gave Brazil fans some hope that the Selecao would ease into the next stage. But only two minutes later Jesus was sent off after hitting Chile's Eugenio Mena with a flying kick.

Neymar and Brazil coach Tite said after the match that Jesus didn't see Mena and accidentally kicked him as he tried to recover possession in the midfield. Brazil worked so hard defensively that Chile had fewer shots on goal after Jesus was sent off than during the time he played; two against three. Defending well is a characteristic of ours, Brazil's Thiago Silva said.

Regardless of what we did today we concede few goals. Ever down to 10 we created clear opportunities. I am very proud of this team, for its fighting spirit.

Paquet came onto the pitch after a tense first half with few opportunities for both sides. He replaced Roberto Firmino.

Brazil didn't stop threatening Chile with Neymar's dribbles and quick counter-attacks. But Chile was much closer to the equalizer; it had an Eduardo Vargas goal disallowed for offside and English-Chilean Ben Brereton hit the bar with a header in the

68th minute.