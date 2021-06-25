Brazil beat 2-1 Colombia after referee's accidental pass

Sao Paulo: Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 in a tense Copa America match on Wednesday that featured three extraordinary goals.

Colombia opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Juan Cuadrado crossed from the right and found Luis D az all alone in the middle of Brazil's penalty box. The striker shot a powerful volley to the right side of goalkeeper Weverton and scored possibly the best goal of the tournament.

Colombia then started defending against a Brazil team that barely stopped surrounding its penalty box. It appeared as if Colombia would be able to hold out, until Argentine referee Nestor Pitana's knee came into play.

Pitana accidentally blocked a pass by Neymar about 10 meters in front of the Colombian area in the 78th minute. Colombian defenders momentarily stopped, but Brazil substitute Lucas Paquet just moved the ball to left-back Renan Lodi and his cross found Roberto Firmino, whose angled header beat Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

The Colombians initially refused to restart the match but Pitana, the referee of the 2018 World Cup final, confirmed Brazil's goal.