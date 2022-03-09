Brace for Kane as Tottenham beat Everton 5-0 in EPL

London: Tottenham stayed in the race for the English Premier League top four after a 5-0 hammering of an Everton side that is in grave relegation danger.

Spurs have been inconsistent in recent weeks but showed their best as, after Michael Keane's own goal put them ahead early on, they ran riot.

Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also netted.

It was another Kane masterclass, with his second goal a particular highlight, and he took his tally to 14 goals in 15 games against

Everton.

This was as bad a performance as the Toffees have put in this season and there has been no bounce under Frank Lampard, with a fourth loss in five league games since he took over.

There is little doubt that they are involved in a relegation dogfight as they are just a point above 18th-placed Burnley, though they do have a game in hand.

Spurs equalled their best ever Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will have real belief that they can gate-crash the Champions League qualification places.

Antonio Conte's men, although still in seventh, are three points behind Arsenal and firmly in the race ahead of a crunch visit to Manchester United next week.