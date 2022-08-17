Boxer Vijender Singh to face off Ghana's Eliasu Sule in Raipur

Raipur: Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, is gearing up for its first professional boxing event of the state.

Professional Indian boxer Vijender Singh will take on Ghanaian boxer Eliasu Sule in the boxing event namely 'The Jungle Rumble'.

The match will start from 6:30 pm on Wednesday at Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium in Raipur. This will be the first professional boxing match in Raipur.

TV network Viacom 18 will telecast the match on Sports 18 Khel and Voot for fans across the country to watch Vijender Singh's match.

Vijender Singh, India's first professional boxer, has been training extensively for this match.

Vijender Singh has thanked Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his support to have organized this match. It is worth mentioning that on June 8, professional boxer Vijender Singh had met Chief Minister Baghel and requested him to organize a professional boxing match in Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister had accepted this request and so, on the initiative of Chief Minister Baghel, an international boxing match is going to be held in the capital Raipur.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that his efforts are also focused on transforming Chhattisgarh into a sports state that has a pro sport environment and has facilities for young athletes to excel in their specific sport.

Rather, preparations are continuously being made to create Chhattisgarh as a superpower of sports.

Significantly, Vijender Singh is going to enter the ring after almost 19 months. For this, he has taken rigorous training in Manchester.

Indian boxer Vijender Singh and Ghanaian boxer Eliasu Sule have won eight knockout matches so far and it will be Vijender Singh's target to register another knockout win in his record.