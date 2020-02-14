Bopanna-Shapovalov enter semi-finals in Rotterdam
Rotterdam: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men's doubles semifinals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament with an impressive win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau here.
The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarterfinal played on Thursday. Bopanna and Shapovalov had a decent first
serve percentage of 67 and won three of the seven break points on offer.
