Bopanna-Ramkumar and Saketh Myneni-Sasikumar pairs cruise into second round

Pune: Indian pairings of Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni-Sasikumar Mukund began their campaign at the Tata Open Maharashtra with contrasting victories in their respective doubles opening round matches here on Wednesday.

While the second-seed duo of Bopanna and Ramkumar secured 6-3, 3-6, (10-7) win against Jammie Cerretani and Nicholas Monroe, Myneni and Sasikumar registered a resounding 6-3, 6-4 win over compatriots Divij Sharan and Yuki Bhambri. The star Indian pair of Bopanna and Ramkumar, which started the year with a title in Adelaide, made a strong start, taking 1-0 lead but failed to sustain the momentum as the American duo seized the opportunity to equal the score.

Bopanna and Ramkumar came back well in the tie-breaker to win the match.

Myneni and Mukund were awarded a main draw entry as an alternative pair after the duo of Denis Novak and Joao Sousa pulled out with the former suffering a thigh injury.

Teaming up for the first time, Myneni and Sasikumar pair looked in great touch as they pocketed the first set quite comfortably.

However, Divij and Bhambri regrouped quickly in the second set to take the early lead.