Body language and intensity was not up to mark, no excuses: Kohli

Chennai: The body language and intensity were not up to the mark, said a disappointed India skipper Virat Kohli, counting the many errors his team committed in the massive 227-run loss to a "more professional and consistent" England in the opening Test here.

Chasing a daunting 420-run target, India folded for 192 with only Kohli (72) and Shubman Gill (50) managing to resist the England attack on a deteriorating pitch.

"Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"We have to understand the things that we have done decently in this game and the things that we haven't and as a side we are always looking to improve. England were far more professional and consistent throughout the Test match than we were," the captain added. Kohli also felt that India did not put enough pressure on England and leaked way too many runs.

"Collectively as a bowling unit, fast bowlers and Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin), were good in the first innings but we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure.

"Having said that, it was a slow wicket and not helping the bowlers which made it easy for the batsmen to rotate strike and get into the game."

Asked if the fourth and fifth bowlers -- Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar -- were not up to the mark, Kohli did not hide his disappointment.

"That's a fair assessment. You need your bowling unit to step up and create pressure on the opposition.

"We didn't achieve that in this game which is fine, lack of execution is acceptable but to understand our mindset was right is very important for us."

Washington gave away 98 runs in the first innings without taking a wicket and bowled only one over in the second. Nadeem conceded 167 runs for two wickets in the first essay while returned figures of 2 for 66 in the second

innings.