Black Caps bolster squad after Ferguson injury
Wellington: Uncapped paceman Kyle Jamieson was drafted into the New Zealand Test squad Tuesday after injury sidelined Lockie Ferguson for the rest of the Test series against Australia.
The Black Caps had high hopes that Ferguson's lightning pace would make an impression on his Test debut in Perth, but he pulled up with a calf strain on the opening day as his side slumped to a 296-run loss.
Coach Gary Stead said it was a bitter blow for Ferguson, who will be out for four to six weeks.
"We're all absolutely gutted for Lockie," he said.
"He'd worked really hard to earn his Test debut and to have it cruelly halted by injury was truly unlucky." Veteran New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, who missed the opening Test with a side strain, is expected to replace Ferguson for the second match starting in Melbourne on December 26. But Stead said calling Jamieson into the Black Caps' environment would be valuable experience for the 24-year-old, who has taken 72 first-class wickets at an average of 27.93. He said the lanky quick, who has not represented New Zealand in any format at senior level, was making encouraging progress.
"Standing at over two metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers," Stead said.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Satya Kaundal to be Shimla's first woman Mayor18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
4 convicted in Jaipur serial blasts, 11 yrs of wait ends18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
Murder accused killed in UP courtroom: 18 cops suspended18 Dec 2019 5:31 PM GMT
Karnataka minister wants closure of 'Indira Canteens'18 Dec 2019 5:30 PM GMT
MLAs in MP resolve to make assets public by June every18 Dec 2019 5:29 PM GMT