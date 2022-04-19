Benzema rallies Real Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

Madrid: Karim Benzema came up big yet again.

He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons.

Madrid conceded two goals four minutes apart in the first half but came back after halftime to win and open a 15-point lead at the top of the standings with six rounds to go.

Everyone is waiting for Madrid to stumble but Madrid doesn't stumble, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Madrid has heart, character and quality. It was a deserved win. The league is not over yet, there are several matches left, but it was a big push for us today. Madrid's closest challenger is Barcelona, which has two games in hand, including against relegation-threatened C diz on Monday.

Third-place Sevilla could have cut Madrid's gap to nine points with a win at its Ram n S nchez-Pizju n Stadium but instead saw its 15-game unbeaten streak at home this season come to an end.

Benzema scored his 15th goal in the last 10 matches with a shot from close range after a pass by Rodrygo two minutes into stoppage time. The France striker is the Spanish league's leading scorer with 25 goals and is having one of his best seasons yet with Madrid.