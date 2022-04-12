Bencic tops Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 for Charleston Open title

Charleston: Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Ons Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and win the Credit One Charleston Open for her first clay-court championship.

Bencic won her sixth career WTA title and first since the Tokyo Olympic.

Bencic lost her opening match in Indian Wells last month and wasn't sure what direction she was headed. Things began to turn in Miami where she reached the semifinals before losing and she built on that positive momentum in Charleston.

Bencic, of Switzerland, reached the semifinals here in her first visit in 2014 and hadn't advanced that far until this year. She earned 158,000 for winning the season's opening clay-court tournament.

Bencic, seeded 10th, looked like she'd have an easy time with Jabeur, from Tunisia, who she broke twice on the way to taking the opening set.

But Jabeur, the fourth seed ranked 10th in the world, cut down on the unforced errors and drew on the energy of the crowd, who applauded almost every move the dynamic 27-year-old made much of the week.

Jabeur held serve at 5-all in the second set before ripping a forehand to break Bencic and tie the match. Jabeur got down on one keep and pumped her fist in celebration heading to the deciding set.

But it was Bencic who regained her form to open a 3-1 lead. Jabeur had one last rally, squaring the set at three-all with her final break of Bencic's serve.

That's when Bencic's smooth ground strokes and near-perfect placement wore down Jabeur. Bencic took control for good after Jabeur sent a shot long to go up 4-3.