Belgium rout Poland 6-1

Brussels: So much for Belgium not caring about the Nations League. By coming from behind to rout Poland 6-1 on Wednesday, Belgium's players gave an emphatic riposte to those questioning the team's commitment to the competition at the end of a long season and, in particular, after a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands on Friday.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had been quick to dismiss accusations of his players lacking desire, and they backed up that support by recovering from going behind to Robert Lewandowski's 76th goal

for Poland.

Axel Witsel launched Belgium's comeback with the equalizer in the 42nd, Kevin De Bruyne added a second in the 59th, before a double from Leandro Trossard in the 73rd and 80th a long-range effort from Leander Dendoncker in the 83rd and a first international goal by Lois Openda to wrap up the win

in Brussels.