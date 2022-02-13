Beijing: Valieva's doping case on the docket

Beijing: With her doping case still to be decided, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva broke down in tears Saturday after an emotional practice session at the Olympics.

The 15-year-old Russian's status at the Olympics is unclear after testing positive for a banned substance. She won a gold medal in the team event five days ago and is next scheduled to compete in the women's competition on Tuesday.

She would be the favorite for another gold medal if she is not banned from competing while under investigation. Valieva fell during practice on a triple axel a jump she typically executes without a problem while doing a run-through of her short program. She later landed two combos, a triple flip-triple toe loop and a triple lutz-triple toe loop before skating to the boards and giving her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, an emotional hug.

Earlier Saturday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed it has received appeals from both the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency challenging Valieva's right to compete. She was given an automatic interim ban by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive, but it was quickly lifted.