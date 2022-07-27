BCCI to host 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, FTP for next 5 years finalised

New Delhi: India will host the Women's 50-over World Cup in 2025 as the BCCI has successfully bid for the mega event during the ICC Annual Conference that concluded in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The ICC flagship event will return to the country after more than a decade.

The last time a women's 50-over World Cup was held in India was back in 2013 when Australian emerged champions after beating the West Indies by 114 runs in the final in Mumbai.

Three other ICC women's events were also awarded on the day with Bangladesh hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup and England winning hosting rights for the 2026 edition. The inaugural T20 Champions Trophy in 2027 will be hosted by Sri Lanka.

The last big mega women's global cricket event held in India was the 2016 World T20 but that was primarily because ICC used to organise both men's and women's event simultaneously.

However, the system has changed with popularity of women's game increasing exponentially and ICC has segregated the events to procure the proper value for women's game with separate broadcast deal and exclusive coverage.

"We were keen on hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women's calendar," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

The ICC Board approved both the men's and women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) from 2023 to 2027 and these will be published in the coming days.

It is learnt that India will play 38 Tests during the said period.

India great and current head of National cricket Academy VVS Laxman has been appointed to the ICC Men's Cricket Committee as current player representative alongside former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori.

Roger Harper has been selected as the second past player representative on the committee joining Mahela Jayawardene.

The Board approved the process to elect the next Chair of the ICC which will take place in November 2022. The election will be decided by a simple majority unlike earlier years when two-third majority

was a must.