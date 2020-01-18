BCCI condoles death of scorer Kousik Saha
New Delhi: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Saturday condoled the sudden demise of its scorer Kousik Saha, who passed away in Kolkata on Friday following a cardiac arrest.
Saha, 52, was admitted to the hospital for treatment related to diabetes last week, two days before he suffered a massive heart attack.
"He will remain one the most loved officials and the BCCI extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends in the hour of grief," the BCCI said in a statement.
After securing qualification as a scorer in 1997, Saha covered more than 500 BCCI matches and 16 Test matches.
At the recently held Pink Ball Test in Kolkata, it was Saha, who was once again in charge of scoring and provided regular updates to the covering media.
