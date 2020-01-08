BBL: Rashid Khan claims hat-trick in

Adelaide: Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Wednesday claimed a hat-trick during a Big Bash League encounter between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers here.

Playing for Adelaide Strikers, Rashid dismissed James Vince (27), Jordan Silk (16) and Jack Edwards (0) in the last two balls of the 10th and first delivery of the 12th overs respectively.

Rashid became the first Strikers' bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league. It was also the fifth hat-trick to occur in the BBL.

However, Rashid, who returned with the figures of 4/22 couldn't save his team from defeat as the Sixers registered a two wicket win.