Bayern's Lewandowski, Dortmund's Reus in big Bundesliga wins

Berlin: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus led their teams to important Bundesliga wins on Sunday.

A fired-up Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1, and Reus scored two and set up three more in Dortmund's 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Lewandowski took his league-leading tally to 28 goals in 23 games and helped Bayern stay six points ahead of second-place Dortmund.

If Bayern fans had been expecting a reaction after two games without a win — Bayern lost 4-2 at promoted Bochum before drawing 1-1 in Salzburg in the Champions League — they had to wait till the second half to get it.

Fürth captain Branimir Hrgota fired the competitive underdogs ahead in the 42nd minute with a deflected free kick.

Riled by the setback, Lewandowski was booked for his reaction to Hrgota after the Poland star fouled the forward to stop a counterattack.

There were even whistles from some unhappy Bayern supporters at the break.

Lewandowski equalized a minute into the second half and Bayern forced an own-goal from Sebastian Griesbeck in the 61st.

Griesbeck also scored an own-goal in the sides' previous meeting, which Bayern won 3-1.

DORTMUND PUTS ON A DISPLAY

Dortmund was under pressure to respond after a lackluster defeat to Rangers in the Europa League and a 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen still fresh in the memory.

Clinical finishing proved the difference as Reus led his team to a rout.