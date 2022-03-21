Bayern Munich build 7-point lead, Hertha Berlin get 1st win in 2022

Berlin: Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win against Union Berlin, and Hertha Berlin won its first game of 2022.

Bayern star Robert Lewandowski scored twice to take his league tally to 31 goals in 27 games. It's the fifth season that the Poland international has scored 30 goals or more in the Bundesliga, a feat only previously achieved by former Bayern great Gerd M ller.

Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou scored the other goals as Bayern prevented second-place Borussia Dortmund from cutting its lead any further in this round. Dortmund visits Cologne on Sunday. The league leaders were fortunate that Union was unable to make more of its own chances, while the visitors' mistakes in defense were gifts for Bayern's more-than-capable attack.