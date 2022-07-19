Batra resigns as FIH president, gives up IOC membership

New Delhi: Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra resigned as President of International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday and also gave up his IOC membership, almost two months after a High Court ruling ended his reign as IOA President.

Batra quit his positions, hours after CBI conducted multiple raids at his residence and offices in New Delhi and Jammu.

According CBI officials, searches were made in five locations across the two cities after filing an FIR against Batra in an alleged corruption case.

In April, the CBI had initiated a preliminary inquiry against Batra for alleged misappropriation of Hockey India funds to the tune of Rs 35 lakh.

Batra ceased to be President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of 'Life member' in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested and won the IOA elections won back in 2017.

Batra had appealed against the ruling but a larger bench of the High Court had refused to stay the earlier order and listed the matter for the next hearing on July 26. The sports administrator also officially resigned as IOA President.

In three separate handwritten notes, Batra officially tendered his resignation from the three positions. In all the letters, he cited "personal reasons" for his decision.