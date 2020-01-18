Barrios completes move to Maradona's Gimnasia

Buenos Aires: Veteran Paraguay international striker Lucas Barrios has completed a move to Diego Maradona's Gimnasia on a free transfer, the Argentinian club has announced.

Barrios signed a six-month contract after parting ways with Gimnasia's Argentinian Superliga rivals Huracan last month, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's an honour to be coached by the best," Barrios told reporters on Friday. "I hope that we can all celebrate at the end of the season," he added, referring to the team's battle to avoid relegation.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward scored four goals in 22 matches for Huracan in 2019 as he struggled with injuries and lack of first-team opportunities.

Gimnasia are currently 21st in the 24-team Superliga standings, having risen from last place since Maradona was appointed head coach in September.

They will return from Argentinian football's summer recess with a home Superliga clash against Velez Sarsfield on January 24.