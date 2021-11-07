Barcelona squander lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

Barcelona: Xavi Hern ndez had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona's wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead.

Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new full-time manager, Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of its best halves of the season.

But injuries to 19-year-olds Ansu Fati and Nico Gonz lez, who were having inspired performances, and the resurgence of its defensive doubts helped Iago Aspas lead Celta back with his second-half brace.

Aspas capped the comeback with a second goal on one of the final kicks of the match when he scored from long range while Barcelona was hunkered down in its box begging for the final whistle.

"We forgot we had to play the second half," said a dejected Frenkie de Jong, who provided Barcelona's only spark after halftime with a shot that hit the crossbar with the score at 3-2.

"We need to show more character. This game was important to move up a bit in the table. It is a very hard blow."

Barcelona remained in ninth place in the Spanish league and with its horizon of success narrowing to simply securing a top-four finish to ensure its spot in the Champions League.