Barcelona: While Real Madrid's players went back to training after celebrating the club's latest Spanish league title, Barcelona had a peace offering for its fans by ending an embarrassing losing streak at Camp Nou.

Goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets in each half were enough to beat Mallorca 2-1 and move Barcelona back ahead of Sevilla into second place. More importantly, it opened up a nine-point gap over fifth-place Real Betis in the fight for a top-four finish and a lucrative Champions League berth.

But the win was otherwise made meaningless after Madrid's 4-0 victory over Espanyol the day before had clinched its record-extending 35th league title.

After parading the trophy for thousands of fans immediately after the win on Saturday in the Spanish capital, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti put out the cigar he was seen smoking alongside his players during the party and ordered them back to practice.

Madrid is preparing to face Manchester City in their Champions League semifinal decider on Wednesday and needs to overturn a 4-3 loss in the first leg.

Madrid said that Sunday's session included sprints, strength exercises and shooting practice.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said it was frustrating to watch Madrid win the league.

We have not played well this season and that is why we could not compete with them," he said.

"I hope that next season will be different.

Xavi Hern ndez had never promised that he could make a Barcelona side that had lost Lionel Messi into an immediate title winner when he took over the club in November.

But after a good run of wins earlier this year, Barcelona had slumped to three straight losses in the same season for the first-ever time at Camp Nou. The last collapse, a 1-0 defeat to lowly C diz, had provoked boos from the crowd.

On Sunday Depay controlled a long ball from Jordi Alba before firing home in the 25th minute. Busquets doubled the lead early in the second half after he collected a rebound and shot from just inside the area.

But what looked like a comfortable victory was put in doubt when Antonio Ra llo slotted in a free kick by Salva Sevilla in the 79th.

Barcelona lost Gerard Pique, who was returning from injury, when he appeared to hurt a leg in the first half. He walked off the field when replaced by

Eric García.