Bangladesh end winless streak with ODI victory vs Sri Lanka

Dhaka: Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed 4-30 as Bangladesh cruised to a 33-run victory against Sri Lanka to make a winning start to their three-match ODI series on Sunday.

Mehidy's bowling was key in dismissing Sri Lanka for 224 in 48.1 overs after Bangladesh chose to bat first and compiled 257-6.

Three senior batsmen helped to propel Bangladesh past 250 on a slow pitch. Mushfiqur Rahim hit 84, Mahmudullah got 54 and captain Tamim Iqbal scored 52.

Bangladesh went into the game having lost nine of 10 matches across three formats with one draw.

The hosts lost opener Liton Das, who edged fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to second slip in the second over of the game.

Shakib Al Hasan struggled on his comeback match after missing the side's last two international series. He was outfoxed by offspinner Danushka Gunathilaka for 15.

With Mushfiqur joining Tamim, Bangladesh's innings gained pace but Sri Lanka hit back with a double strike, thanks to offspinner Dhananjaya de Silva.

Silva's yorker got the better of Tamim, who reviewed the decision in vain. The spinner also had Mohammad Mithun leg before wicket after the batsman tried to play a paddle sweep. Mithun also failed to overturn the decision.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah played with caution and aggression to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers.