Bairstow's century lifts England on Day 3 of 4th Ashes Test

Sydney: A timely century by Jonny Bairstow and a half-century for Ben Stokes helped England claw its way back to 258-7 after a terrible start to the third day of the fourth Ashes test.

Bairstow scored England's ' first century in its seventh innings this series against Australia. It was the headline performance Friday, when England had slumped to 36-4 by lunch before its middle order counterattacked to get back into the match on another rain-affected day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In clear pain after being struck on the thumb by a Pat Cummins delivery and with batting partners running out, Bairstow began attacking at nearly every ball and brought up a deserved century moments before stumps by slashing a Cummins delivery for four. His 138-ball hundred contained 12 boundaries and three sixes. I'm absolutely over the moon," Bairstow said.

To be honest, it's the hardest (century) so far given the circumstances. "They've got a very good bowling attack and it's one of those where I'm just delighted to reach three figures for England again."