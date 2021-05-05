Australian IPL players, support staff might fly off to Maldives in bid to get home

New Delhi: With their country shut for all those flying from India, the now suspended IPL's Australian contingent, comprising players, support staff and commentators, is expected to head to Maldives before taking a connecting flight for home.

The IPL was "indefinitely suspended" on Tuesday after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged from Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

There are 14 Australian players along with coaches and commentators who might now take a detour as the Australian government has imposed strict sanctions for people returning from India.

"A mass exodus of Australian players, coaches and support staff to the Maldives is the expected remedy to a dilemma created by the postponement of the 2021 IPL and the current closure of the Australian border to citizens currently in India during its rampant COVID-19 outbreak," ESPNcricinfo reported.

"There are close to 40 Australians in the IPL bubble comprising players, coaching staff and commentators," it added.

"The likes of Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ricky Ponting, Simon Katich and company are expected to join commentator Michael Slater, who had already headed to the Maldives as a temporary post..."

Premier pacer Pat Cummins, who is contracted with KKR, called the situation unprecedented.

"Once we flew out of Australia we knew we'd signed up for 14 days quarantine coming home so you feel a bit further from getting home, but when the hard border shut no one has ever experienced that before," Pat Cummins told The Back Page on Fox Sports.

"(It has) added a bit of anxiety for the Aussies over here but we signed up to play the tournament until the start of June so hopefully it all reopens on May 15 and we can get back," Cummins added.