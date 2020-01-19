Australia opt to bat in final ODI against India
Bengaluru: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third ODI here on Sunday.
While India named an unchanged team, Australia brought in pacer Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson.
The series is levelled at 1-1.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Deepika asks TikTok influencer to recreate 'Chhapaak'...19 Jan 2020 8:01 AM GMT
Bushfire-hit Aus state braces for severe storms19 Jan 2020 7:58 AM GMT
Australia opt to bat in final ODI against India19 Jan 2020 7:53 AM GMT
Samsung Galaxy S20 to come with 5X zoom: Report19 Jan 2020 7:46 AM GMT
OnePlus will bring premium tech for retail users this year19 Jan 2020 7:45 AM GMT