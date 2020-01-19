Australia opt to bat in final ODI against India

Bengaluru: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third ODI here on Sunday.

While India named an unchanged team, Australia brought in pacer Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson.

The series is levelled at 1-1.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.