Australia cruise to WC finals

Wellington: Australia booked their place in the ICC Women's World Cup final with a dominant 157-run victory over West Indies after Alyssa Healy's belligerent century was complemented by the bowlers here on Wednesday.

Meg Lanning's side were at their destructive best with the bat, with Healy making 129 and adding 216 for the first wicket with Rachael Haynes (85), to post a mammoth 305 for three from 45 overs in a rain-curtailed semifinal.

The West Indies never looked like getting close in their chase. Captain Stafanie Taylor was her side's top-scorer with 48 in a total of 148, indicating the gulf in the class between the two semifinalists.

Play got underway one hour and 45 minutes late after thick mist and drizzle gave way to sunshine with the match shorn of 10 overs. Put in to bat, Australia were undeterred by the West Indies' fast bowlers running in on a green wicket in gloomy Basin Reverse, making 37 runs in the powerplay.

Healy took her time to get going, making just 10 from 25 balls through the first 10 overs but then picked up pace to bring up her fifty from 63 balls. Her second fifty would come off just 28 balls as she recorded a maiden World Cup hundred. Healy eventually departed for 129 from 107 balls, including 17 fours and one six, as the West Indies held on to their first catch of the day with substitute Shakera Selman, on for the injured Anisa Mohammed, diving in.

A mini fightback ensued as Chinelle Henry took two

wickets in an over, with Haynes going first for 85 from

100 balls before Ashleigh Gardner's promotion from seventh to third ended after 12 runs as the West Indies dragged Australia back to 235 for three.