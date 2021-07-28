Australia beat West Indies by 6 wickets to win ODI series

Bridgetown (Barbados): Matthew Wade notched his 11th one-day international half-century to pace Australia to a six-wicket win over the West Indies in the deciding match of the three-game series.

Wade's 51 from 52 balls enabled Australia to score 153-4 and surpass West Indies' total of 152 in the 31st over. Stand-in captain and wicketkeeper Alex Carey added 35 for Australia after West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia won the first ODI by 133 runs and West Indies came back to take the rescheduled second match by four wickets. The second match was postponed by two days due to COVID-19 protocols but proceeded last Saturday after all team members and staff tested negative to the Coronavirus.

Mitchell Starc took 3-43 and Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa two wickets each on Monday. Ashton Turner was 1-23 in eight overs as Australia bowled out the home side with 29 balls remaining.

Agar was named man of the match after taking 2-31 in his 10 overs before contributing 19 not out in a 54-run unbroken fifth-wicket stand with Wade.

It's always nice to do it in the last game of a series," Agar said.

We really wanted to win a series being away from a long time, being cooped up in your rooms, you just want to come out and win a series."

Opener Evin Lewis led the West Indies with 55 runs from 66 balls after initially retiring hurt in the fourth over after top-edging into his helmet.