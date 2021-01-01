Atlético extend Liga lead after Real Madrid draw at Elche

BARCELONA: Luis Suárez led Atlético Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Getafe in the 500th game for coach Diego Simeone, extending its Spanish league lead after Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Elche on Wednesday.

The Uruguay striker used a powerful and precise header to send Yannick Carrasco's lob from a free kick into the lower corner of Getafe's net in the 20th minute. It was Suárez's eighth goal in the league this season since leaving Barcelona for one of its top rivals. Atlético put on the defensive clamps for the rest of the game to earn a 10th consecutive league win over Getafe.

Atlético's third win in a row left it two points above Madrid, which saw its five-game league winning streak end at Elche. Atlético also has two games in hand on Madrid.

Simeone has transformed Atlético into one of the top teams in Europe since the former player returned to the club to become its coach nine years ago. He has guided it to two Europa League titles, one Spanish league, one Copa del Rey, along with two Champions League final appearances.

The win over Getafe was No. 301 for the Argentine.

"We have always gone forward game by game since the day I arrived so we can focus on the present," Simeone said. "I always wanted to come back and help the club grow."

Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección has been with Simeone from the start.

"It's incredible for a coach to have been at one place for so long," said Koke. "He has given so much stability to the club. I hope that he has 500 more to go."

Madrid looked ready to romp early in the match at promoted Elche. Marcelo had already hit the crossbar before Luka Modric put the defending champions ahead in the 20th. Elche goalkeeper Édgar Badía did well to push a blistering strike by Marco Asensio onto his bar, only for the rebound to fall to Modric to head in.

Madrid, however, failed to capitalize on its superior play for the rest of the first half, and a penalty plus some great saves by Badía ended up costing Zinedine Zidane's side two

points.