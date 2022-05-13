Atlético earn CL spot for 10th straight year

MADRID: Atlético Madrid secured a Champions League spot for the 10th straight season after defeating Elche 2-0 in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

The victory moved Diego Simeone's team into third place, one point ahead of Sevilla, which earlier missed its own chance to guarantee a berth in Europe's top club competition next season after a scoreless home draw against relegation-threatened Mallorca.

Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo De Paul scored a goal in each half to leave Atlético six points in front of fifth-place Real Betis with two rounds to go. Betis, which won 3-0 at Valencia on Tuesday, can't surpass Atlético for the final qualification spot because it loses on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

"This team also wants to be playing in the top competitions," De Paul said. "We had an up-and-down season but to finish like this is important."

The victory left Atlético with a chance to catch Barcelona for second place and a place in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona, which defeated Celta Vigo 3-1 at home on Tuesday, is five points in front of Atlético going into the last two games of the season.

Real Madrid clinched its record-extending 35th league title in advance. It hosts last-place Levante on Thursday.

Atlético has made it to the Champions League every time since 2013-14. It reached the final in 2014 and 2016, losing the title-deciding games to city rival Madrid both times. It only failed to advance past the group stage in 2017-18. Simeone's team was eliminated by Manchester City in this year's quarterfinals.

Cunha opened the scoring in the 28th minute and De Paul sealed the victory with a shot into an open net in the 62nd after an assist by Antoine Griezmann, who played well despite seeing its scoreless streak reach 17 matches in all competitions.

Substitute Atlético striker Luis Suárez had a goal disallowed for offside in

stoppage time.