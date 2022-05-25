ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Maziya 5-2 to book knockout stage berth

Kolkata: India's ATK Mohun Bagan dished out a dominant performance to book their place in the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals with a resounding 5-2 win over Maziya Sports & Recreation to top Group D here on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan thus became the first Indian club in AFC Cup history to top the group and qualify for the knockout stage after losing their opening group-stage game.

Joni Kauko (26' 37') starred as Juan Ferrando's men ensured that there were no shocks on the final matchday.

Kauko produced a well-placed finish from the edge of the box to put ATK Mohun Bagan into the lead.

Then, Kauko got into the box to chase a ball, brought it under his control and placed a fine shot into the back of the Maziya net to ensure a two-goal cushion for his team.

After the break, Roy Krishna (56') received a ball from a cross by Subhasish and slotted it home to regain his team's two-goal lead.

Just two minutes later, Subhasish (58'), who provided the assist for the third goal, wrote his name into the scoresheet with a neat finish from a Liston Colaco free-kick to make it 4-1 in favour of the Mariners.

Carl McHugh (71') added Bagan's fifth goal of the night before Tana completed his brace with a well-placed header from inside the box.

Tana scored both the goals for Maziya, in the 45th and 73rd minute respectively.

Both ATKMB and Bashundhara ended on same points. But ATKMB made it to the inter zone semifinals on the basis of head to head record.

Under the tournament rules head to head result come first to decide which team advances when the teams are on equal points. ATKMB had beaten Bashundhara earlier.

Gokulam Kerala lose to Bashundhara Kings defeat

Earlier in the day, reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings. Captain Robinho was outstanding for the Bangladeshi champions, scoring one brilliant goal and setting up another.