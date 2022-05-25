ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Maziya 5-2 to book knockout stage berth
Kolkata: India's ATK Mohun Bagan dished out a dominant performance to book their place in the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals with a resounding 5-2 win over Maziya Sports & Recreation to top Group D here on Tuesday.
ATK Mohun Bagan thus became the first Indian club in AFC Cup history to top the group and qualify for the knockout stage after losing their opening group-stage game.
Joni Kauko (26' 37') starred as Juan Ferrando's men ensured that there were no shocks on the final matchday.
Kauko produced a well-placed finish from the edge of the box to put ATK Mohun Bagan into the lead.
Then, Kauko got into the box to chase a ball, brought it under his control and placed a fine shot into the back of the Maziya net to ensure a two-goal cushion for his team.
After the break, Roy Krishna (56') received a ball from a cross by Subhasish and slotted it home to regain his team's two-goal lead.
Just two minutes later, Subhasish (58'), who provided the assist for the third goal, wrote his name into the scoresheet with a neat finish from a Liston Colaco free-kick to make it 4-1 in favour of the Mariners.
Carl McHugh (71') added Bagan's fifth goal of the night before Tana completed his brace with a well-placed header from inside the box.
Tana scored both the goals for Maziya, in the 45th and 73rd minute respectively.
Both ATKMB and Bashundhara ended on same points. But ATKMB made it to the inter zone semifinals on the basis of head to head record.
Under the tournament rules head to head result come first to decide which team advances when the teams are on equal points. ATKMB had beaten Bashundhara earlier.
Gokulam Kerala lose to Bashundhara Kings defeat
Earlier in the day, reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings. Captain Robinho was outstanding for the Bangladeshi champions, scoring one brilliant goal and setting up another.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
David Miller guides Gujarat to IPL final, beat RR by 7 wickets24 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Medvedev starts off French Open campaign with an easy win24 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Shafali, Wolvaardt dazzle as Velocity win by 7 wickets24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Maziya 5-2 to book knockout stage berth24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Ganguly not worried about Rohit, Kohli's form, says 'matter of time'24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT