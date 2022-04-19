ATK Mohun Bagan face stern Abahani test

Kolkata: Local heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan will have their task cut out when they face six-time Bangladesh Premier League champions Abahani Limited in the AFC Cup playoff here on Tuesday.

The winners of the knockout match will join Gokulam Kerala, Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya Sports and Recreation (Maldives) in the group D of the AFC Cup main round beginning May 18.

The Mariners, who made an inter-zone semifinal exit in last season's AFC Cup, had it easy in the preliminary stage and secured a resounding 5-0 win over a weak Blue Star SC of Sri Lanka to make the playoffs.

The Bangladeshi outfit on the other hand made the cut after Club Valencia of Maldives gave a walkover in their preliminary round-two match, in Sylhet on April 12, citing financial crisis. That they're playing at home and coming off after a big win will give the local team a slight edge.

They will also be bolstered by the return of their regular goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who had to sit out against Blue Star because of a niggle, and midfielder Liston Colaco.

The biggest advantage for ATKMB is that their big signing, Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko, was in his elements scoring a brace against BSC, while Moroccan midfielder Hugo Boumous was sensational with his raids.

Forward Manvir Singh was also among goals and scored a double and the Juan Ferrando-coached side would count on the positives while treating the match like a 'final'.