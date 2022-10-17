As rare as it gets: India play mighty Brazil in FIFA Women's U-17 WC

Bhubaneswar: It doesn't happen that often. But an Indian football team will get a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with the mighty Brazil, in the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup here on Monday.

Hosts India are already out of reckoning for a place in the knockouts but there is no doubting the fact that their last match of the tournament will be a huge learning experience as the South American powerhouse is on a different level in world football.

Hosts India conceded three goals in the second half to suffer a humiliating 0-3 defeat to Morocco in their second Group A match and crash out of the tournament on Friday.

After the back-to-back defeats against Morocco and the USA, who smashed them 8-0 in their opener, India head coach Thomas Dennerby concluded that the team is not up to the mark technically.

He wants his girls to be more confident with the ball while building their attacks when they play Brazil in their final match.

"When we have the ball, we need to feel relaxed and start playing. We need to be confident and play a little bit more. Now, we have nothing to lose. I hope the girls start playing freely," said Dennerby on the eve of the match. In the latest FIFA rankings released early this week, Brazil's senior girls are placed ninth.