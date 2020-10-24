Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan open Europa League with wins

London: Gareth Bale had a quiet first start for Tottenham since returning to the London club, while Carlos Vinicius made a more impressive debut by setting up two goals in a 3-0 win over LASK in the Europa League.

North London rival Arsenal on Thursday opened its fourth straight Europa League campaign with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Rapid Vienna in an opening round of games affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

On a good night for Premier League clubs, Leicester earned a comfortable 3-0 home win over Zorya Luhansk.

AC Milan earned a 3-1 away win at Celtic, while Roma came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Young Boys as did Granada to upset PSV Eindhoven away.

Rangers' Kemar Roofe scored the goal of the night in a 2-0 victory at Standard Liege, dribbling his way through three opponents inside his own half and then launching a shot from the halfway line that caught the goalkeeper off guard and looped into the net.

Dutch team AZ Alkmaar overcame a slew of Coronavirus cases to upset Napoli 1-0.

After coming on as a substitute against West Ham for his first appearance since returning to Tottenham, Bale played more than an hour against in the Group J match against Austria's LASK, and had a hand in Tottenham's second goal.

The forward, who is on loan from Real Madrid, collected a pass from Erik Lamela in the 27th and sent a low cross into the area from the right that defender Andr s Andrade deflected into his own.

Earlier, Lucas Moura finished off another free-flowing move to open the scoring after being set up by

Vinicius.

The Brazilian, who is on loan from Benfica, created several other chances before teeing up substitute Son Heung- min to wrap up the win six minutes from time.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is looking to win the competition for a third time with a third club, having won it with Porto and Manchester United.

In the other group game, Ludogorets lost 2-1 at home to Royal Antwerp.