Arsenal, Spurs maintain CL chase; survival boost for Everton

London: As you were in the pursuit of Champions League qualification. At the other end of the Premier League, though, the relegation scrap just got even tighter.

Arsenal remained in fourth place after Gabriel's header secured a 2-1 win at West Ham to stay two points ahead of Tottenham after its north London rival beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday through Son Heung-min's double.

Chelsea looks well placed to qualify for the Champions League despite now being only three points ahead of Arsenal with four games remaining after losing 1-0 at Everton.

It's a result secured by Richarlison that gives Everton renewed hope of avoiding relegation after a 68-year stay in the top division.

Everton moved two points from safety with five matches to go and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley, which are just above the drop zone.

Richarlison's four goals in his last five league matches is as many as he scored in his first 21 games of the season.

The latest came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

But Richarlison could face Football Association action after picking up a lit blue flare during his goal celebrations and throwing it off the field, although it was unclear where it landed.

Everton relied on Jordan Pickford's saves to preserve the win denying Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Thiago Silva.

We're still in a massive scrap, captain Seamus Coleman said. "We've got to keep going and keep battling.

Third-place Chelsea has only four points from its last four games.

We struggle to play without big mistakes, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. And that is why we struggle to have results.

Son is now on a career-high 19 Premier League goals in a season, only three behind Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Before scoring against Leicester, Son also provided the opener in the 22nd minute by delivering a corner for the unmarked Harry Kane to head into the bottom corner to end a five-game

goalless run.