Argentina advance on penalties to Copa America final against Brazil

Brasilia (Brazil): It will be Lionel Messi's Argentina against Neymar's Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina won its semifinal against Colombia 3-2 on penalties after three saves by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Regular time ended 1-1 at the Man Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on Tuesday.

Dibu is a phenomenon. We trusted him," Messi said after the match, in a reference to Martinez' nickname.

It was an objective to play all the matches and now we will try to win this final.

Argentina hasn't captured a major title since 1993 when it won Copa America. On that occasion, the team eliminated Colombia on penalties 6-5 in the semifinal after a goalless draw.

Brazil beat Peru 1-0 on Monday to advance to the final. The Selecao has never lost a Copa America final at home and has won five out of six matches so far. Neymar said after the semifinal he wanted to meet his Barcelona mentor Messi at the decider.

Both of us are in the final, I know Neymar said it because we are friends and he wanted me to be there too," Messi said.

It will surely be very close and difficult. We are aiming high, we managed to get the first objective of playing the final, playing all matches. Now we are aiming higher than ever, we are going to seek that Copa.