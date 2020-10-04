'Are you Sebastian's father?' Korda, 20, takes on idol Nadal

Paris: Sebastian Korda was 9, heart set on a hockey career, when he went with his father, Petr, to the 2009 U.S. Open. By then, Petr 1998 Australian Open champion, 1992 French Open finalist had retired as a competitor and turned to coaching.

Sebastian watched Petr's player, Radek Stepanek, face Novak Djokovic at night in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Totally packed. I thought it was the coolest thing. Went home, came back the next year, and said, 'This is exactly what I want to do,' Korda said.

The rest is history.

Sebi, as he's called, is now 20 and made a bit of history at Roland Garros on Friday, beating Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 in a rain-interrupted match to become the youngest American man in the fourth round in Paris since Michael Chang was 19 in 1991.

Everybody is always asking him: 'Are you the son of Petr Korda?' Which I would love to change in the future,

Dad said in a telephone interview, so that people ask me, 'Are you Sebastian's father?'

The 213th-ranked Sebastian is the first qualifier to make it this far at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since 2011.

There's this, too: He joined another 20-year-old, 239th-ranked French wild-card entry Hugo Gaston, as the first men from outside the Top 200 to make it to the French Open's last 16 since 2002.

Amazing, said Gaston, who sat in his sideline seat and cried into a towel while fans chanted his first name after a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 upset of Stan Wawrinka, whose three Grand Slam trophies include the 2015 title at Roland Garros.

On Sunday, Korda plays 12-time champion Rafael Nadal, while Gaston meets U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

The other men's matchups on the draw's bottom half: No. 6 Alexander Zverev, the runner-up to Thiem in New York, against 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, and No. 12 Diego Schwartzman against Lorenzo Sonego.

Women's fourth-rounders set up by Friday's results are No. 1 Simona Halep vs. 19-year-old Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Elina Svitolina vs. Caroline Garcia, No. 5 Kiki Bertens vs. Martina Trevisan, and Nadia Podorska vs. Barbora Krejcikova.

When the prospect of facing Nadal was mentioned at Sebastian's post-match news conference which took place while the King of

Clay still was in the second set of his 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Stefano Travaglia there was zero hesitation.

I'm praying that he wins. I mean, he's my biggest idol. He's one of the reasons I play tennis. ... From him, I have the never-give-up mentality. Whenever I'm on court, I try to be like him, said Sebastian, whose tour-level record was 0-3 until this groundbreaking week, which included a win over No. 21 seed John Isner.