Archers make India proud at Youth World Archery Championship: NTPC

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company, the official supporting organisation has been promoting archery in India in partnership with the Archery Association of India (AAI).

NTPC congratulated the Junior and Cadet Indian archers for winning 15 medals, which includes 8 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze at the Youth World Archery Championship in Wroclaw, Poland.

Arjun Munda, President of Archery Association of India (AAI) thanked NTPC for its invaluable support towards sustained development of Archery and encouraging the youth to take interest in Archery.

NTPC in partnership with the Federation (AAI) has intended to work towards increasing the competitiveness among archers by organising various competitions for improved and continuous training and mentoring.

National Ranking Archery Tournament (NRATs) and National Archery Championships (NACs) are also part of this official agreement. In addition, the Indian Archery Team of different age groups are also sent to participate in various International Tournaments for International exposure and match practice.

While energising India's growth story, NTPC is steadily working towards being a sustainable energy company.

Apart from lending support to India's growth, NTPC has also been a pillar of support for holistic development for its communities and society at large. NTPC has supported the development of sports in India and the step towards supporting the Archery Association of India since 2018 is one of the milestones in the long-cherished journey.