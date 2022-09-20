Anurag Thakur inaugurates 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022

New Delhi: In a glittering ceremony, information & broadcasting and youth affairs & sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur, inaugurated 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 organized by CISF at Indira Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

41 teams consisting of about 1580 players & 270 officials from Central Police Forces and State Police will participate in the cluster.

Anurag Singh Thakur, inaugurated the Opening Ceremony and 'declared open' the 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022.

On arrival, Anurag Singh Thakur was welcomed by Sheel Vardhan Singh, DG CISF. All the guests were also given a warm welcome.

While addressing, Sheel Vardhan Singh, DG CISF expressed his gratitude to Anurag Singh Thakur for sparing his valuable time for the opening ceremony of the cluster.

He also said that sports and games have formed an integral part of police training curriculum. Maintaining physical fitness and good health are of paramount importance to police personnel in performing their arduous duties. Sports play a vital role in maintaining the desired physical standards amongst the police personnel.

Anurag Singh Thakur, applauded the role being played by CISF in arranging National level sporting event. Such pan-Indian sporting events promote inter police force camaraderie and coordination.

He also laid emphasis on the importance of sports and said that the players participating in the cluster are playing for their respective police forces and tomorrow they will play for India.

He further appreciated the duties being performed by CISF at Airports and Delhi Metro Rail. He said that the CISF personnel are performing duties at airports with dedication and their behaviour is courteous with the passengers.

The programme concluded with electrifying display of Manipuri martial arts and mesmerising performance by Kathak dancers enthralled the present audience.