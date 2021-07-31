Another Olympic heartbreak for Deepika, crashes out in quarters

Tokyo: Another Olympics, another heartbreak for India's Deepika Kumari.

The world number one archer's quest for an Olympic medal ended in heartbreak for the third time as she surrendered tamely to Korean top seed An San in straight sets in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

It was all over in six minutes.

The fancied Indian misfired three 7s in a row after drilling in as many 10s in succession to snuff out any chance of a comeback after being 0-2 down in the opening set.

An, who had a perfect opening set of 30, closed it out despite shooting in the red-circle thrice in succession (7-8-9) in second and third sets.

"I am not sure what happened. I tried hard but I could not perform to my own expectations," Deepika, who shot a pathetic four 7s from seven arrows, said after her loss at the Yumenoshima

Park.