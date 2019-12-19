All the best: Chhetri, Sandhu wish India U-17 women's team

New Delhi: Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Thursday wished the U-17 women's football team who will be facing Sweden in the finals of the three-nation tournament later in the evening.

In a nine-second video on Twitter, both the stalwarts praised the Indian eves for their performance against Thailand in the semi-final which they won 1-0.

"Hey girls, great performance against Thailand in the semi-finals," said Chhetri. "We would like to wish you all the very best for the finals against Sweden," added Sandhu.

Ahead of the summit clash scheduled to take place at the Mumbai Football Arena , India head coach Thomas Dennerby has already made it clear that his side will push for the victory against Sweden.

"We will go for the win against Sweden. No matter who we play, we always strive to win -- not for a draw or to lose by just one or two goals. We can change tactics for different games and that is to win and not to let in lesser goals. We are going for it," Dennerby exclaimed.

The tournament opener featured the same teams playing each other and it was Sweden who were on the winning end of a 3-0 scoreline. Talking about the challenge at hand, Dennerby said that the previous result was much closer than what the score suggests and that the players will be better prepared this time around.

"Sweden will come out strong but the difference will be that our girls have the first game in mind. Now, they know better how to handle the pressure. In the first 10 minutes versus Sweden, we were a little bit anxious. Now, I hope we can manage them better. We were closer than the result -- 2-1 instead of 3-0 would have been better," he stated.

"We have improved over the tournament. The intensity of our game is higher and the understanding of how many easy chances you can create from taking good positions in defense has grown. We are trying to find a model where we can conserve energy in defense so that we can attack with speed and intensity," he continued.