Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores memorable goal against Chelsea

Tehran: Brighton's Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh started 2020 in style as he scored a stunning acrobatic bicycle kick against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium

Jahanbakhsh came off the bench in the 69th minute with his team 0-1 down on Wednesday, but salvaged a point with an acrobatic strike six minutes from full time, Xinhua news agency quoted Iranian media as reporting.

On December 28, he had scored his first goal for the Seagulls.

The Iranian international winger has struggled since becoming Brighton's club-record signing in summer 2018, but two goals in the past games suggest that the 26-year-old is beginning to find his feet in Premier league.

Jahanbakhsh joined from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for a club record fee of around 17 million pounds (about $22.5 million) in July 2018.

"It's a decent feeling, I can't describe how happy I am. I've tried to keep my mentality high and when I found out I was going to play, I had a good feeling," Jahanbakhsh said about his overhead kick.

"It's the best goal of my career so far," he noted.