Akash enters semis, secures India's 1st medal in Belgrade

Belgrade: Hardened by difficult circumstances in his personal life, young boxer Akash Kumar (54kg) secured India's first medal at the ongoing AIBA Men's World Championships here on Tuesday by advancing to the semifinals with a superb win over former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of

Venezuela.

However, Narender Berwal (+92kg) bowed out of the competition, out-maneuvered by Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev. Berwal lost 0-5

But before that, the 21-year-old Akash prevailed 5-0 with a fabulous performance which was a perfect mix of powerful punching and great showmanship.

The fearless youngster scored on counter-attacks with a non-existent guard and taunted his opponent, all this while staying out of his range with terrific pace and footwork. Even a cut above his right eye could not slow him down or force him to raise his guard.

"My strategy was to attack from word go, I took the first round with that and in the second, I had to protect my cut as well, while going forward, which I managed to do," Akash said after the

triumph.

A product of the Army Sports Institute in Pune, the Services boxer lost his mother to a lung infection in September and competed in the national championships unaware of the tragedy.

The world championships is his maiden senior international tournament, which makes the performance so far all the more special.

His father died more than a decade back after initiating him to boxing and his brother is in jail since 2017 in connection with a murder case.

But determined not to be defined by his difficult circumstances, Akash became only the seventh Indian male boxer to secure a world championship medal and is now also assured of a prize money of at least USD 25,000.

"I dedicate this medal to my late mother and father and my coaches. I competed in such a big tournament for the first time in my life and I feel so proud to have done well," Akash said.