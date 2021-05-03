Agarwal to lead Punjab as Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis

Ahmedabad: IPL franchise Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, which will likely keep him on the sidelines for at least two weeks and might even force him out of the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal is leading the side in Rahul's absence, starting with tonight's match against Delhi Capitals here.

"K L Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," the team said in a statement.

"It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," it added.

Rahul is expected to operated on Sunday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

His franchise expects him to return to action within a week or 10 days.

However, with the IPL being held in a bio-secure bubble, it remains to be seen if Punjab manage to get any relaxation for Rahul's return given the strict BCCI guidelines on adherence to quarantine protocols.

IPL final is due to be held on May 30.

"Post his surgery, his recovery will be in a bubble so that he remains in a protected environment (amid the COVID-19 pandemic)," said a BCCI source.

Rahul's absence is a big blow to Punjab Kings, who are trying to get their campaign back on track. The skipper has led from the front, scoring 331 runs at an average of 66.20.

His friend and Karnataka teammate Agarwal will lead the side at least for the next three games.