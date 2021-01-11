AC Milan rebound from Juve loss by beating Torino 2-0

Milan: AC Milan bounced back from its first Serie A loss by beating relegation-threatened Torino 2-0 and extending its lead in the standings.

Milan, which is bidding for a first league title in a decade, was firmly in control at halftime following a Rafael Le o strike and a Franck Kessi penalty on Saturday.

Stefano Pioli's side moved four points ahead of city rival Inter Milan, which faces a potentially challenging visit to third-placed Roma on Sunday.

"I expected this response, because the players are young but strong and knowledgeable," Pioli said.

"We had a very high-level first half, then we controlled the match but also suffered a little bit, but that's normal.

"Now we will watch Roma-Inter for the pleasure of doing so, because they are two teams which play very well. But it is not the time to look at the table."

Milan hosts Torino again on Tuesday, in the Italian Cup.

Defeat to Juventus midweek was Milan's first in Serie A since March and the Rossoneri were still without several injured players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic although the forward was sent in for the final few minutes.

Milan led from the 25th minute when Theo Hern ndez surged forward from midfield and found Brahim D az, who sent a through ball in for Le o to prod into the bottom right corner.

D az won a penalty 10 minutes later when he was tripped by Andrea Belotti and Kessi converted.

Torino defender Ricardo Rodr guez almost scored against his former club but his free kick came off the crossbar.

Torino also thought it had a penalty early in the second half when midfielder Sandro Tonali appeared to foul Simone Verdi but the referee changed his mind after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor. Tonali was injured in that incident and taken off on a stretcher.

Josip Ilicic appears to be back to his best after inspiring Atalanta to a 4-1 win at Benevento.

Ilicic scored Atalanta's opener, hit the post and had a hand in another two goals for Rafael Tol i and Duv n Zapata after Marco Sau's equalizer. Luis Muriel netted a spectacular fourth for Atalanta.

Personal problems caused Ilicic to miss several months last year. Atalanta moved into fourth spot, nine points behind Milan. Benevento

remained 10th.