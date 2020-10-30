AC Milan, Arsenal win; Tottenham lose in Europa League

Paris: AC Milan cruised past Sparta Prague 3-0 for its second straight win in the Europa League, while Tottenham fell to a surprising 1-0 loss at newcomer Antwerp.

Milan on Thursday easily overcame a missed penalty by Zlatan Ibrahimovic to remain unbeaten in 23 games in all competitions, dating back to least season.

Tottenham saw its 10-match unbeaten run end, despite having Gareth Bale in the starting lineup for a second straight time in the competition.

Fellow Premier League clubs captured their second straight win. Leicester beat AEK Athens 2-1 away while Arsenal scored three goals in a four-minute span either side of halftime in a 3-0 victory over Irish club Dundalk.

A minute of silence was held ahead of the game between Nice and Hapoel Beer Sheva to honor the three victims of a knife attack in the French city earlier Thursday.

The players from both teams wore black armbands during the game, which the hosts won 1-0.

Benfica and Rangers earned their second straight victories while Hoffenheim and Wolfsberg cruised to big away wins.

Antwerp took the lead in the 29th minute when Dieumerci Mbokani stole a sloppy pass from defender Ben Davis before passing to fellow forward Lior Refaelov to score the winning goal.

Manager Jos Mourinho retained only two players in the starting lineup from the squad that beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League on Monday. However, his lineup failed to impress and Mourinho made four substitutions at halftime in an attempt to turn things around. He didn't wait much longer before replacing Bale with striker Harry Kane in the 58th, but Spurs never created serious chances to score an equaliser.

Also in Group J, LASK defeated Ludogorets 4-3.

Ibrahimovic didn't score but made his presence felt in the first 45 minutes of the game in Group H. The 39-year-old veteran crossed for Brahim D az from the right to net the opening goal with a shot between the legs of Sparta goalkeeper Milan Heca in the 24th minute.

Ibrahimovic, who contracted the Coronavirus last month but has scored four goals in three matches since his return, wasted a golden opportunity to add another later in the first half.

After he was fouled in the area, Ibrahimovic hit the crossbar from the penalty spot in the 36th.

He was replaced by Rafael Le o for the second half, and the substitute made it 2-0 from close range after he was set up by a precise cross from Diogo Dalot.

Dalot added the third after a solo run in the 67th.

Celtic wasted a 2-0 first half lead after a couple of goals from Mohamed Elyounouss to settle for a 2-2 draw at Lille for its first point.

Pressing from the start, Arsenal looked frustrated as Dundalk's defense held firm. Then, it fell apart late in the first half.

Eddie Nketiah netted the opening goal in the 42nd from close range following a corner after the ball hit a defender's back and dropped in front of the striker. Two minutes later, Joe Willock collected the ball after Nicolas P p 's shot was blocked by Andy Boyle to score high into the net to double the lead.

Just half a minute into the second half, P p curled in a strike from the edge of the area.

Norway's Molde shares the lead of Group J with Arsenal after beating Rapid Vienna 1-0 for its second win.