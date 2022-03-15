5 youth boxers clinch gold at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

New Delhi: Previous edition's medal winners Tamanna (50kg) and Nivedita Karki (48kg) were among five Indian women boxers who grabbed gold medals in the youth competition of the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Monday.

Shaheen (60kg), Ravina (63kg) and Muskan (75kg) were the other three boxers who also registered victories in the finals and bagged gold medals.

Nivedita provided India an ideal start for the day when she clinched a sensational 3-2 win over Uzbekistan's Saidakhon Rakhmonova.

Tamanna then handed the country a second gold with a win over another Uzbek boxer Robiyankhon Bakhtiyorova by a similar margin. Both Nivedita and Tamanna won silver medals in the last edition.

Shaheen and Ravina then added two more gold medals to the country's tally with dominating triumphs by unanimous decisions against their respective Uzbek opponents.

While Shaheen (60kg) outperformed Mukhlisa Tokhirova, Ravina thrashed Uzbekistan's Sitora Bahodirova.

Muskan also produced an aggressive show against Kazakhstan's Aidasaribarov before referee stopped the contest in the first round and declared Muskan the

winner.

However, Priyanka and Kirti suffered defeats in the final and concluded their campaigns with silver medals.

While Priyanka went down 1-4 against Kazakhstan's Bakytseidish in the 66kg category, Kirti (+81kg) endured a 0-5 loss against Sakhobat Khusanova of Uzbekistan.

Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg) are the five boxers who secured bronze medals with semi-final finish earlier as Indian women's team signed off with medals in all 12 categories in the youth

section.

Later tonight, three Indians, Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) will fight for gold in the youth men's section.

On Sunday evening, Krrish Pal (46kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) registered impressive victories in the finals and added two more gold medals to India's tally in the junior section.

While Krrish defeated Tajikistan's Anishervon Fazylov by a split 4-1 verdict, Yashwardhan outclassed Mirzakamron Yunusov of Uzbekistan by unanimous decision.

Among other junior boys, Ravi Saini (48kg) and Rishab Singh (60kg) suffered defeats in their respective finals and ended up with silver medals.

With Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Vidhi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrishti Sathe (63kg) and Rudrika (75kg) also emerging champions in the girls' section earlier, Indian junior team finished its campaign on second position with 21 medals -- eight gold, seven silver and six bronze.