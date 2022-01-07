4th Ashes Test: Khawaja century lifts Australia

Sydney: Usman Khawaja's ninth Test century lifted Australia to an imposing 416-8 declared before England's openers survived a nervous five overs to be 13 without loss at the end of the second day of the fourth Ashes Test.

Playing his first Test since 2019 and only in the team because of Travis Head's positive test for COVID-19, Khawaja made the most of the opportunity as he first shared a century partnership with Steve Smith and then anchored Australia's innings with his 137 from 260 balls after England's bowlers fought back with the second new ball on Thursday.

"I've put a lot of hard work in," Khawaja said.

"A lot of time behind the scenes that people don't see. You never take anything for granted. never sure I was going to represent Australia again, never mind scoring a hundred. I'm very grateful for another opportunity." Stuart Broad took took 5-101 and went a long way to vindicating his return to the team after being omitted from the third Test at Melbourne that saw Australia humiliate England and retain the Ashes.

At stumps, Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley were both on 2 not out, with the latter surviving being caught off a no-ball from Mitchell Starc as the tourists ended the day 403 runs behind Australia in the first innings.

Earlier, Khawaja completed his century from 201 balls with 11 boundaries in the final over before tea in front of his former home state crowd.