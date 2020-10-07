1st female qualifier reaches French Open semi-finals

Paris: After becoming the first qualifier to reach the women's French Open semifinals in the Open era, Nadia Podoroska threw her racket in the air, tilted her head back and pumped both fists.

Podoroska had just knocked out Elena Svitolina, the third seed who, on Tuesday, was stopped from reaching a third semifinal in her past four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Argentine who had never even won a main draw match before coming to Roland Garros could hardly believe she won 6-2, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Well, it's a little bit difficult for me speaking after the match, my English is not so good," Podoroska said on court.

Thank you everybody for your support. I'm very, very happy.

Serving at 5-4 down, Svitolina saved two match points, the second with an audacious slice at the net to end a 27-shot rally. But on the third match point, Podoroska hit a crisp forehand winner and then chucked her racket up toward the blue sky.

In a semifinal that could be even more remarkable, she could face another qualifier in Martina Trevisan of Italy, who also had not won a main draw match before this tournament. Trevisan was facing unseeded 19-year-old Iga Swiatek later Tuesday. On a day of firsts, Danielle Collins reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time after beating 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.