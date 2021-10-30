1st Delhi Police badminton c'ship inaugurated

New Delhi: Nityanand Rai, Minister of State (Home) inaugurated first Delhi Police badminton "esprit de corps" championship – 2021 at K D Jadhav Indoor Halls, IGI Stadium Complex on Friday.

As the nation is celebrating 75th Anniversary of Indian independence as Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Delhi Police is hosting the first "esprit de corps" Badminton Championship from 29th to 31st October 2021, as a part of this festivity.

Welcoming the chief guest, Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi expressed gratitude on behalf of the force for sharing his valuable time to encourage the sportsmen.

Delhi Police organises sports event throughout the year but this is the first time ever that Delhi Police is holding a championship to provide an opportunity to police personnel to showcase their skills in the field of badminton.

More than 400 shuttlers from 51 teams, including Delhi Police, CAPFs (CRPF & BSF) and some State Armed Police Forces (SAPF's) i.e. Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), Nagaland Armed Police (NAP), Sikkam Police (SKMP), Tripura State Rifles (TSR) & Meghalaya Police (MLP) are participating in this tournament.

Praising the Sports Wing of Delhi Police, he assured that the force would provide all possible aid to our personnel & their kin, so they may compete at highest levels with international sportspersons.

This tournament will go a long way in producing top level sportspersons in future.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Rai emphasised that sports play an important role in overall personality development of an individual, besides being a great stress buster. It was heartening to note that Delhi Police can organise such mega sports events, besides serving the society and giving valuable contribution in nation building. Sports will play a vital role in realizing the dreams of 'Champion India' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Senior officers including Spl CsP Robin Hibu (Armed Police), Muktesh Chander (Tech & PI Division), S Sundari Nanda (HRD), Sanjay Baniwal (Perception Management & Media Cell), Sanjay Singh (Lic. & Legal Division), Nuzhat Hassan (Vigilance & PT Safety Div.), Satish Golchha (Law & Order Div. Zone - II), Rajesh Khurana (Intelligence), Neeraj Thakur (Special Cell), David Lalrinsanga (Prov. & Fin. Div.) & Indra Dev Shukla (Protective Security Div.), Jt CsP & DCsP were present on

this occasion.