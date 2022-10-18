16-year-old Indian Grandmaster Gukesh stuns Magnus Carlsen

Chennai: Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh stunned Magnus Carlsen in the ninth round of the preliminary phase of Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament, becoming the youngest to beat the world champion. The 16-year-old from Chennai beat the world No.1 with white pieces early on Monday to move up to third position behind Poland's Jan-Krzystof Duda (25 points) and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan, 23 points) with 21 points after the 12th round. Gukesh's 29-move dismantling of the world champion comes a day after his 19-year-old compatriot Arjun Erigaisi had posted a maiden win over the world champion.

"Gukesh just became the youngest player to ever beat Magnus after he became WC! Hats off to the 16-Year-Old Indian superstar," Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, of which the Aimchess Rapid event is a part of, said on its Twitter feed. Gukesh is 16 years 4 months 20 days and the previous record before his win was R Praggnanandhaa's 39-move victory over Carlsen in the Airthings Masters in February. Pragg was 16 years 6 months and 10 days old when he defeated the world No.1. The Indian was quoted as saying after the momentous win: "Beating Magnus is always special, but I was not very proud of that game."

"As a professional, I am happy with the way I played the game. The win surely plays a vital role in boosting my confidence and I look forward to further games," Gukesh told PTI.

Terming it an important win, the Chennai player said playing Carlsen was always an interesting challenge, and that he looked forward to playing against him in the near future.

"It is definitely an important win. Playing with Carlsen is always an interesting challenge and I look forward to playing with him again in the near future," he added. Asked if there was any special preparation for the match against Carlsen, the Indian GM said, "I had a discussion with my coach, Vishnu Prasanna about the playing styles of all the players in the event. We made a brief plan about what to play against each participant as per their playing style."